After the Cardinals were destroyed by the Browns in Week 9, Jonathan Gannon wasn't ready to confirm is Kyler Murray would play Week 10.

The Arizona Cardinals were embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. Head coach Jonathan Gannon is taking some time to recover before making any Week 10 Cardinals decisions.

In the midst of a quarterback controversy, Arizona lost 27-0. When asked if Kyler Murray would make his long-awaited return in Week 10, Gannon was still processing what he saw in Week 9, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

“I'm not thinking about that right now,” Gannon said.

After beginning their season with Josh Dobbs under center, the Cardinals decided to make a change. Instead, Arizona instilled rookie Clayton Tune as their starter and traded Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings. While it's just one game, it wasn't the most pleasant NFL debut for Tune.

The rookie completed 11-of-20 passes for 58 yards and two interceptions. It wasn't all Tune's fault as the Cardinals allowed him to be sacked seven times. Still, with the sacks and interceptions mounting, Arizona gained just 58 yards of offense against the Browns.

Jonathan Gannon is looking to ensure that kind of loss doesn't happen again. While the Cardinals are just 1-8 on the year, Arizona's head coach wants to keep the team competitive. Against the Browns, Arizona's effort was anything but competitive.

Kyler Murray won't solve all of their problems, but he would provide a massive offensive spark for the Cardinals. With his 21-day practice window dwindling down, Arizona either needs to activate Murray or lose him for the rest of the year. After Tune's performance the Cardinals are hoping Murray is healthy enough to play in Week 10.

Gannon just isn't ready to talk about it yet.