Published November 10, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals should have their QB1 Kyler Murray ready to go.

On Wednesday, Murray missed the Cardinals walkthrough with an injured hip. But on Thursday, Murray was seen back on the practice field getting to work.

The Cardinals have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022 season. Led by Kyler Murray, they are currently 3-6, and in fourth place in the NFC West. They are also coming off of a disappointing, divisional loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

If Kyler Murray isn’t available for this team, things could grow even worse. He has put together a strong campaign this season but has also struggled occasionally. Whether it be turnovers or just bad play, he has had moments he would like to forget.,

Through the first nine games, he has thrown for 2,168 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, he has added a team-leading 359 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Even with six losses on their record, the Cardinals have been competitive each week. Five of their losses have come by 10 points or less. This group can keep up with nearly any team, but at times have gotten in their own way.

Even at 3-6, the Cardinals could still find themselves in the playoff picture. With their next two games coming against the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, the Cardinals are in must-win territory. Winning these divisional matchups could put them right back in play to take home the NFC West.

But if this team hopes to turn their season around, they will need their star quarterback Kyler Murray there to lead them.