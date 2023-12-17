Kyler Murray had a bit of a scare against the 49ers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray left the game against the San Francisco 49ers after a rough hit, and Clayton Tune entered the game to replace him briefly, according to Adam Schefter.

Kyler Murray took a hit from Clelin Ferrel of the 49ers in the third quarter after throwing a pass. Murray briefly left the game for the Cardinals, but eventually came back in after Clayton Tune had played a couple of snaps.

The Cardinals have fallen far behind the 49ers in the game, but for a team that is seemingly still trying to build around Murray, it is a relief for him to return to the game. There is not much talent for Murray to work with, and that is exaggerated even more against a talented team like the 49ers. The Cardinals hope to show some flashes down the stretch with Murray under center to give some confidence heading into 2024.

To end the season, the Cardinals have three games remaining against the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. The games against the Bears and Eagles are on the road, while the Seahawks game is at home to end the regular season.

Murray has been a part of some strong Cardinals teams before. With the contract he has, it is the hope that Arizona will get back to that level at some point.

For now, the Cardinals breathe a sigh of relief with Murray returning to the field. It will be worth watching how he fares in the last three weeks of the season.