The Detroit Lions are on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Cardinals Odds

Detroit Lions: -3 (-105)

Moneyline: -148

Arizona Cardinals: +3 (-115)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lions vs. Cardinals

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lions are coming off a pretty bad loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. However, it is a game they really feel that they could have won. The Lions have to get to Kyler Murray in this game on defense if they want to bounce back. Murray is coming off the best game of his career, and the Lions need to make sure that does not repeat. Putting pressure on Murray, and forcing him to try and create magic will be the key.

Aiden Hutchison is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He had 4.5 sacks against the Buccaneers, and he has 5.5 on the season. The Lions need some of their other guys to put pressure on Murray, as well though. If they can have constant pressure on Murray, he will make some mistakes. All they have to do then is keep eyes on Marvin Harrison Jr. Pressure on Murray is step one to winning, though.

The Lions have a great run defense, so that will put pressure on Murray and the passing game. Detroit allows just 76.5 rush yards per game, which is the fourth-best in the NFL. In fact, the longest rush they have given up this season is just 12 yards. The Lions should not have a hard time containing James Connor and Trey Benson in this game. If the Lions can continue to be strong in the run, and force Murray out of the pocket, they will win this game.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

Marvin Harrison Jr got going in week two as he scored twice and had over 100 receiving yards. The Cardinals did not need him to do much more than that in the game as they blew out the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals need their top pick to do some damage if they want to win this game, as well. All he needs is a little bit of separation, and he will make the catch. The Lions really struggled to stop Chris Godwin last week, and Cooper Kupp had a big game against them in week one. Expect Marvin Harrison Jr to do the same.

Arizona is seventh in the NFL in total yards per game. The Lions' rush defense is very good, but their pass defense is not the best. They allow 225 yards per game, which seems low, but it is the 12th-most in the NFL. As mentioned, Detroit has struggled to stop some number-one receivers in the past, so Kyler Murray has a great chance to put up some yards in this game. Trey McBride can do just as much damage through the air as Harrison Jr, and the Cardinals have two other fast receivers that could surprise you.

Final Lions-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. The Cardinals had a statement game against the Rams last week, and the Lions have played two very close ones. With that said, the Lions are not playing their best football right now, and I am not sure if that will change in this game. I will take the Cardinals to win this game straight up.

Final Lions-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (+126)