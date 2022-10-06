Cardinals star Kyler Murray will be relieved amid latest Marquise Brown injury update, but J.J. Watt is hurting

Kyler Murray will need all the help he can get as the Arizona Cardinals take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. It’s a mixed bag for the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, though, with the Cardinals receiving crucial updates on the injury status of Marquise Brown and JJ Watt ahead of their matchup against Philly.

Based on the latest report, it sounds like Brown could be on track to suit up on Sunday against the Eagles. Watt, however, might be in danger of sitting out (via Cardinals reporter Howard Blazer of PHXN):

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown was only player at practice today from the group that were DNPs yesterday because of injury. DE J.J. Watt, limited Wednesday, was not on field. Practice squad WR Andre Baccellia worked on side and not in uniform.

Brown, who played through a foot injury in Week 4, played a pivotal role in Arizona’s 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. The 25-year-old wide receiver caught 6-of-8 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. He’s officially been tagged as questionable for Week 5, but the fact that he was able to take part in practice on Thursday could bode well for his chances to take the field on Sunday.

Watt, on the other hand, is dealing with a more serious issue. The 33-year-old veteran himself recently announced that he played through a case of atrial fibrillation in Week 4, which is a condition related to the heart. Anything that has to do with the heart is never a light matter, so you can be sure that both Watt and the Cardinals medical team are taking this issue very seriously.