Published November 13, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

As Kyler Murray deals with a hamstring injury, the Arizona Cardinals will turn to Colt McCoy as they face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 due to a hamstring injury to their starting QB. Murray has officially been ruled inactive.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cardinals were prepared to roll with McCoy at quarterback as Murray was listed as questionable and several of McCoy’s friends were attempting to make an appearance at the game. Murray tested his leg before the game.

“Cardinals sources told ESPN the team does not expect to decide whether Kyler Murray will start against the Rams until they see him in pregame warm-ups and determine how well he can move. But McCoy is the Cardinals’ likely starter, a source told ESPN,” writes Schefter. “A source told ESPN that friends of McCoy’s called the Rams on Saturday night to purchase “a bunch of tickets” to Sunday’s game in Los Angeles.”

Murray, who has appeared in all nine games for the Cardinals this season, has thrown for 2,168 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 359 yards and two touchdowns. He has led a decent offense this season but the Cardinals are just 3-6 after making the playoffs last season.

The Rams are also preparing to play a backup quarterback. John Wolford will start with Matthew Stafford inactive due to concussion protocol. Although this should lep the Cardinals’ chances of winning, not having Murray’s dynamic abilities will hold their offense back.