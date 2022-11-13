Published November 13, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl defense has not gone according to plan this year. The Rams currently sit with a record of 3-5 in third place of the NFC West and need as many wins as they can get from here on out in the 2022 NFL season. Sunday’s Week 1o divisional showdown against the 3-6 Arizona Cardinals will go a long way in aiding in their playoff pursuit. But, unfortunately, it seems that head coach Sean McVay and the Rams will be without their veteran signal-caller. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, quarterback Matthew Stafford, still in concussion protocol, is likely to sit out in Week 10. Backup quarterback John Wolford is expected to start in Stafford’s place.

A Stafford absence would bring a massive blow to the Rams’ offense on Sunday, but fortunately for them, their opponent may face similar obstacles. Fowler also reports that the Cardinals will test quarterback Kyler Murray’s hamstring pregame, though the team is prepared to roll with backup Colt McCoy under center. As such, this Rams-Cardinals game may be a clash of the backups.

Murray has been on the injury report all week with this issue, thus making news of his absence less surprising. Conversely, Stafford surprisingly popped up on the Rams’ injury report and only entered concussion protocol on Wednesday. While Stafford has not been particularly effective this season, leading a Rams offense that ranks second-worst in total yards according to Pro Football Reference, going from him to Wolford is a less-than-ideal circumstance. Will the Rams overcome Matthew Stafford sitting out and come away with the win on Sunday?