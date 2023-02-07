Since Larry Fitzgerald stepped away from his career with the Arizona Cardinals, he hasn’t been shy about following events happening in the NFL. Fitzgerald has stayed busy on his Twitter handle, sharing his thoughts about everything, from the play of the young receivers, to coaching news involving his former team.

Knowing this, it shouldn’t come as a surprise Larry Fitzgerald had something to say about fellow receiver AJ Green announcing his retirement from the league Monday.

One of the best to ever do it!!! Amazing first chapter. Congrats AJ! https://t.co/SKggWDXNgv — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) February 6, 2023

Green played in the league for 12 seasons. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2011 NFL Draft, and played his first 10 years with the club before coming to the Cardinals for his last two. Green finishes his career with 727 receptions for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns. His best season came in 2013, when he had 98 catches for 1,426 yards and 11 TDs for the Bengals.

Whether or not Green will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame is another topic for another day, but for those who saw him play, there was no denying how dominant he could be when he was at the peak of his career. At 6’4″, 207 pounds, it didn’t bother quarterbacks to throw the ball up and give him a chance. In most cases, Green would come down with the catch, even if the coverage was tight.

If anyone knows what good receiver play looks like, it’s Fitzgerald, who played with the Cardinals for the entirety of his 17-year career. He had 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns. Those numbers are among the best in the history of the league.

This shows how good Green was if Fitzgerald leaves a message like this. Good luck in the next chapter of life, AJ.