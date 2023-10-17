The latest Kyler Murray injury update has the quarterback coming back to practice soon, just over 10 months removed from his knee injury.

Murray missed the first four games of the season on injured reserve. After coming off IR, the QB moved to the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. AZCentral.com is reporting that “There’s a good chance the Arizona Cardinals decide to open the practice window for quarterback Kyler Murray and it could happen as soon as Wednesday.”

Once Murray’s practice window opens, the Cardinals will have 21 days to move him to the active roster or return him to IR. If the latter happens, Murray will be done for the season. If head coach Jonathan Gannon does open the window on Wednesday, Murray will either be on the 53-man roster or done for the year ahead of Week 10 vs the Atlanta Falcons.

“I like the week that he had,” Gannon said Monday on Arizona Sports 98.7-FM. “We’ve got to kind of see here the next couple days, see how tonight goes and tomorrow goes, and again, though, we’re not rushing that. We’re making sure that he feels good about going out there, but he’s trending in the right direction.”

This Kyler Murray injury update is good news for the Cardinals, who are 1-5 on the season thus far. The team doesn’t have a ton of talent on either side of the ball, but Gannon has the team playing hard and hanging in games.

In Murray, the team gets back a two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller who’s thrown for over 3,000 yards every season of his career outside of last year, which was cut short by the knee injury.