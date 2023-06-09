The St. Louis Cardinals are still not having luck out on the field, languishing in the National League Central basement with a 26-37 record. Perhaps, some in-house changes off the diamond will have an effect on the atmosphere in Busch Stadium.

“The Cardinals have extended alcohol sales until the end of the 8th inning, starting today, The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Friday. “Won’t be available through vendors, but you will be able to purchase alcohol through concession stands and bars.”

The Cards follow the Milwaukee Brewers and other teams in changing their alcohol policy in Busch Stadium, a direct response to the impact the MLB's new pitch clock is having not only on the product, but the ballpark experience. The standard no alcohol after the seventh inning rule threatens to slash profits now that games are almost a half hour shorter than they were last year.

You could see where a potential problem could arise, though. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Straham already went after owners for extending the deadline to purchase alcohol, warning of the terrible dangers that could transpire on the drive home. The Brewers went back to banning alcohol after the seventh inning, citing the sharp decline in beer sales as the reason.

St. Louis could face a similar situation. While there are definitely rowdy miscreants who pile into a stadium, as there are in all facets of life, there are also many responsible fans who will simply make the adjustment so that they are sober by the time the game's final pitch is thrown. This could just be a futile policy change by the Cardinals.

Though, with the team continuing to disappoint, there might be many who willingly take advantage of an extra inning of libations.