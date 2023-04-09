Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The MLB’s new pitch clock rules have led to an entirely different viewing experience for fans, and the Milwaukee Brewers have taken notice. As the MLB changed their policy, the Brewers have changed a policy of their own.

The Brewers will now allow alcohol to be sold until the end of the eighth inning, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. The MLB standard usually ends alcohol sales after the seventh inning. However, at least on an experimental basis for now, the Brewers have decided to buck the trend.

“This is reflective of the fact that the games are shorter,” Brewers’ President of business operations Rick Schlesinger said. “From a time perspective, we’re probably looking at selling beer for the same amount of time by extending to the eighth inning.”

“Obviously, the safety and conduct of our fans has primacy,” Schlesinger continued. “We’ve had no issues, but it’s a small sample size and we’re going to continue to test it and see if it makes sense.”

The newly implemented pitch clock has made games end much quicker. Over the first four games of the season, the average time of game was just 2:38, via ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Last season, the first four games took an average of 3:09.

Milwaukee understands that with quicker games, the seventh inning will also approach much quicker. They’ve decided to remedy their problem by giving their fans extra time to grab a cold one. Brewers fans have had plenty of reason to celebrate thus far, as Milwaukee has gotten off to an impressive 6-2 start.