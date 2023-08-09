The Arizona Cardinals are one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, with a talented roster that has the potential to make a playoff run. However, as the team prepares for the upcoming season, there are a few key players who are struggling during training camp. In this article, we will take a closer look at four Arizona Cardinals players who are struggling early in training camp and what this could mean for the team's success this season.

2022 Cardinals Season

The 2022 season was a disappointing one for the Arizona Cardinals as they finished with a record of 4-13. They missed the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven years. Injuries played a significant role in their struggles, and they also struggled to find consistency on both offense and defense. Quarterback Kyler Murray led the offense with 2,368 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, but the running game was inconsistent. Their defense also had trouble stopping the run. The season ended with a 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, the Cardinals didn't exactly make very good moves in the off-season. This means we're not entirely sure they have what it takes to deliver on their potential.

Here we will look at the four players on the Arizona Cardinals roster who are struggling during the 2023 NFL training camp.

1. Dennis Daley

Dennis Daley is an offensive lineman who was expected to compete for a starting spot on the offensive line. However, he has struggled during training camp. According to reports, Daley has been beaten repeatedly by the Cardinals' defensive linemen, and he has struggled to keep up with the speed of the game. Consequently, he has not locked in the starting LG spot. Right now, he's still competing with Elijah Wilkinson. This is a concern for the Cardinals, as they need a strong offensive line to protect their quarterback and give their running backs room to run.

2. Keaontay Ingram

Keaontay Ingram is a running back who was drafted by the Cardinals in 2022. Ingram was expected to compete for a starting spot on the roster, but he has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury. This is a concern for the Cardinals, as they need a reliable backup running back to take some of the pressure off of incumbent starter James Conner. Ingram's injury actually opened things up for Marlon Mack. However…

3. Marlon Mack

Marlon Mack, a running back signed by the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent, was making a good impression at training camp before he got injured. During his third practice with the team, he was helped off the field and taken to the locker room with a leg injury. He was later seen outside the locker room on crutches, and there has been no update on his injury as of the end of the day's work. This was quite unfortunate as Mack was trending to be RB2 with Ingram's injury. Now, the Cardinals have to look elsewhere for a capable backup to Conner.

Colt McCoy is a veteran quarterback who was signed by the Cardinals to be the backup to Kyler Murray. McCoy was expected to provide veteran leadership and stability to the Cardinals' quarterback room. However, he has struggled during training camp. According to reports, McCoy has had trouble picking up the Cardinals' offensive scheme. Additionally, he has struggled to make accurate throws. This is a concern for the Cardinals, as they need a reliable quarterback to hold the fort until Murray returns.

McCoy has had some experience as a starter in the NFL, having started three games for the Cardinals last season when Murray was sidelined with an ankle injury. However, McCoy was placed on injured reserve in September 2022, and the Cardinals promoted Trace McSorley to be Murray's backup. McCoy's future with the team is uncertain, but he will need to show improvement in training camp if he wants to remain on the roster.

Team Outlook

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season. Recall that they finished with a 4-13 record and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The team was plagued by injuries. They also struggled to find consistency on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Kyler Murray will once again lead the offense. In addition, the team will look to improve their running game and defense. Of course, that's when Murray actually comes back in uniform after his injury.

In conclusion, the Cardinals have a few key players who are struggling during training camp. Sure, it is still early in the preseason. However, these struggles are a cause for concern for the Cardinals. Given their current lack of depth, they need these players to step up if they want to make a playoff run. It will be interesting to see how these players perform in the coming weeks. We are eager to see whether they can turn things around before the start of the regular season.