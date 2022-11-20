Published November 20, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Monday night, but the offense was dealt a brutal blow ahead of the clash. Cardinals star wide receiver Marquise Brown is not expected to play against the 49ers despite some optimism that he’d be ready to return from IR on Monday night. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they’ll have to wait at least another week until Brown returns to action, per Jordan Schultz.

Breaking: Hollywood Brown will NOT play on MNF vs the #49ers – in Mexico City – a source tells @theScore. I’m told the #AZCardinals’ star WR is “feeling much better,” and hopes to play next week. Hollywood has been on IR since Week 6 with a foot injury. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 20, 2022

While Brown is reportedly “feeling much better,” the Cardinals star is not quite yet ready to return from the foot injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 6. Reports earlier in the week indicated the Cardinals were hopeful that Brown would be ready for Week 11, but more than 24 hours in advance of Monday’s kickoff, the team has already ruled him out.

The Cardinals designated Brown to return from IR earlier this week. Effectively, he has 21 days to return to the active roster, otherwise, he’ll be deemed ineligible to return during the regular season. Despite starting his clock, the Cardinals will not be activating Brown for Week 11.

In six games this season, his first in Arizona, Marquise Brown has 43 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns. He was off to a strong start alongside Kyler Murray, but the foot injury has limited him to just those six games. He will once again be sidelined on Monday as the Cardinals look to pick up a key win over the 49ers, and it’s an especially disappointing blow considering tight end Zach Ertz was just lost for the season due to an injury.

Brown’s next chance to suit up for the Cardinals will come in Week 12 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.