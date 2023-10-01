The Arizona Cardinals don’t look as bad as many expected them to in the 2023 season. Coming off of a win against the Dallas Cowboys, they are showing an identity on both sides of the ball. Joshua Dobbs has been very serviceable at the quarterback spot and he hopes that one of his top options, Marquise Brown, will be able to suit up in Week 4.

The Cardinals have a super tough matchup on deck as they prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers on the road. Brown is dealing with a thumb injury. He was able to practice on Friday, which is promising, but remains banged up a bit and is expected to play despite being listed as questionable, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Cardinals WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, listed as questionable with a thumb injury, is expected to play, source said,” said Rapoport.

Brown leads the Cardinals in targets as he and tight end Zach Ertz become the main options for Dobbs, each tallying 14 receptions. The 26-year-old wideout has 143 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Having him remain active is huge for Dobbs and the Arizona offense.

The Cardinals have nine players on the injury report, including offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Running back James Connor's status is unclear after being limited in practice this week. Meanwhile, the 49ers will be waiting to see for sure if wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are able to hit the field.