NFL
Marquise Brown’s recent arrest wasn’t his first time in trouble this year for speeding
Marquise Brown’s tenure with the Arizona Cardinals has gotten off to a bit of a rocky start in the early goings. Brown was arrested during training camp for criminal speeding after he was pulled over for allegedly going 126 MPH in a 65 zone. It certainly wasn’t a great way for Brown to introduce himself to his new teammates after his trade from the Baltimore Ravens to the Cardinals this past offseason.
Brown has been working to overcome his recent arrest with the Cardinals. But it turns out that his latest speeding issue wasn’t the only one he has had this year. Records show that Brown was pulled over earlier this summer for speeding again, making this the second speeding issue Brown has dealt with in the span of a month.
Brown clearly doesn’t like speed limits too much, and he’s paying the price for his reckless driving. Brown was fined $350 for his first speeding incident, and has a court date set for next month in regards to his criminal speeding case.
Brown is going to be a big part of the Cardinals offense this season, especially at the start with DeAndre Hopkins forced to serve a six game suspension. The Cards are going to hope that Marquise Brown will be able to keep himself out of trouble moving forward, otherwise they could find themselves very short on playmaking talent in 2022.