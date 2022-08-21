Marquise Brown’s recent arrest wasn’t his first time in trouble this year for speeding

Marquise Brown’s tenure with the Arizona Cardinals has gotten off to a bit of a rocky start in the early goings. Brown was arrested during training camp for criminal speeding after he was pulled over for allegedly going 126 MPH in a 65 zone. It certainly wasn’t a great way for Brown to introduce himself to his new teammates after his trade from the Baltimore Ravens to the Cardinals this past offseason.

Brown has been working to overcome his recent arrest with the Cardinals. But it turns out that his latest speeding issue wasn’t the only one he has had this year. Records show that Brown was pulled over earlier this summer for speeding again, making this the second speeding issue Brown has dealt with in the span of a month.