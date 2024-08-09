The Arizona Cardinals may have struck gold by selecting Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Head Coach Jonathan Gannon recently shared insights that hint at Harrison's unexpected qualities, which could see him become an essential figure in the Cardinals' offense.

Marvin Harrison Jr. shines early in Arizona Cardinals training camp

Marvin Harrison Jr., the standout wide receiver from Ohio State, has received high praise from analysts and coaches alike, suggesting a promising future in the NFL. According to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., Harrison was on track “to get my highest pre-draft grade for a wideout since Calvin Johnson in 2007 and Larry Fitzgerald in 2004.” This high regard was echoed by ESPN’s Field Yates who described Harrison as a “QB-proof player” and “the most pro-ready prospect in the entire class.”

Harrison consistently excelled throughout his collegiate career. In 2022, he recorded 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns with C.J. Stroud as his quarterback. Following Stroud's departure, Harrison continued to perform at a high level with Kyle McCord, amassing 67 catches for 1,211 yards and an equal number of touchdowns.

As training camps progress, NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler have noted the early impressions Harrison has made on the Cardinals’ coaching staff. Gannon, sharing his thoughts with Graziano and Fowler, mentioned that while Harrison's game, like all rookies, needs refinement, the young receiver possesses all the qualities necessary to excel at the professional level.

“I think Kyle [Shanahan] even told me [pre-draft], ‘Don't overthink this, dude,'” Gannon said, indicating the consensus around Harrison’s potential. Gannon emphasized Harrison’s complete skill set, noting his ideal catch radius and size, which are expected to complement quarterback Kyler Murray’s style perfectly.

Budda Baker praises Marvin Harrison Jr.'s ‘deceptive speed'

Safety Budda Baker highlighted an aspect of Harrison's game that might not be immediately apparent on film. According to Baker, Harrison is “deceptively fast,” a trait that became evident during a practice session. In a notable one-on-one drill, Harrison managed to outpace cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on a go route, showcasing his speed and agility.

“Maybe on film it might not look like he's running real fast, but he's running really fast in person,” Baker commented. He continued, praising Harrison’s ability to secure the football. “Does a great job of catching the rock, holding onto it. Very excited for Marvin.”

The term “deceptive” aptly describes Harrison's early days with the Cardinals, as he brings more to the table than his college tape might suggest. His practice performances and the commendations from teammates and coaches indicate that Harrison could become a significant threat in the NFL, blending speed with technical skill in ways scouts may have underestimated.

The Cardinals' decision to draft Harrison appears increasingly prudent as more details of his capabilities emerge. With Kyler Murray at quarterback, a strong receiver like Harrison could transform Arizona's passing game, potentially turning it into one of the league's most dynamic offenses.

As the preseason unfolds, all eyes will be on Harrison to see how quickly he can adapt to the professional level and fulfill the high expectations set for him. If his performance at Ohio State and his early showings in training camp are anything to go by, the Cardinals might have secured not just a rookie sensation but a new cornerstone for their offense.