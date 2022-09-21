Kyler Murray was as elusive as it gets during the Arizona Cardinals’ come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. While he was able to evade most of the hits from opposing defenders, he wasn’t able to dodge a blow from one fan in the stands.

A Raiders fan was seen striking Kyler Murray in the face as the Cardinals QB celebrated their walk-off win against Las Vegas in overtime. The original angle doesn’t give the proper vantage point to identify the culprit, but TMZ Sports was able to acquire one with the man visibly seen winding up his arm before trying to strike the shifty signal caller.

Murray went over to that section in order to celebrate with a friend sitting close to field level just a few moments before the man in the grey T-shirt swung at him.

The incident is reportedly being investigated by the Las Vegas police, being cited as a “battery complaint”. While the victim – aka Kyler Murray – wasn’t allowed to be named directly in the report from the LV police, it’s pretty clear that it’s regarding the same incident.

Kliff Kingsbury didn’t mince words when asked about the altercation post-game. The Cardinals coach called the alleged culprit a “lowlife” who not only deserves a ban from watching games in the stadium, but he also called for the man to be fired from whatever line of work he’s in.

Fans can get as passionate as they want cheering or jeering from the sidelines. But leave the hits to the professionals, people.