Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. It’s a huge setback for the Cardinals in a season that was already full of disappointments even before Murray went down with a non-contact knee injury in Monday’s loss to the New England Patriots at home.

It would later be reported that Murray did indeed suffer s serious knee injury —  a torn ACL that will take plenty of time to heal from.

Immediately after the crushing Kyler Murray injury update, Twitter was filled with reactions to this season-ending blow to the Cardinals.

Some fans took to Twitter to blame the turf at the home of the Cardinals — the State Farm Stadium in Glendale — for not just being a culprit to Murray’s injury but to other players as well

Of course, the most common reaction is still sadness among Cardinals fans. Murray is going to take several months recovering from the torn ACL injury, and Arizona could only hope that he recovers quick enough to be there on the field in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Miller suffered the injury early in the Patriots game. When he left, Colt McCoy took over the quarterbacking chores but was ineffective overall. That said, the Cardinals appear to view McCoy as their starter for the rest of the season, as there’s hardly any pressing reason for them to look for another option given the fact that Arizona holds just a 4-9 record.

Murray has collected 2,386 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 11 appearances in the 2022 NFL season for the Cardinals.