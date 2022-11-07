Despite a two-passing touchdown effort from quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks with a final score of 31-21 on Sunday. Murray, who also added 6o rushing yards on the day, is undoubtedly receiving his fair share of flack on Twitter in the aftermath of the Week 9 loss:

How Kyler Murray sleeps after a loss because he just got a session in on call of duty pic.twitter.com/vuzRrIqAI4 — 🐐 (@DailyPayoutBook) November 7, 2022

Kyler Murray went OFF this weekend .92 K/D in Team Death Match

2 Bomb Defuses in SND

4 Double XP codes redeemed

2 INT

4 Sacks Taken

1 NFL Game Lost pic.twitter.com/qrCsaJ7WkO — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) October 30, 2022

Users are quick to reference Murray’s affinity for the popular video game shooter series ‘Call of Duty,’ a love many have speculated is the reason behind a stipulation that initially appeared in the $230.5 million contract extension he signed with the Cardinals in the offseason. Though the clause was later removed, the Cardinals wanted Murray to undergo four hours of “independent study” every game week, which some read as a criticism of Murray’s video game time spent playing Call of Duty.

Since the latest installment of the Call of Duty series was released, Murray and the Cardinals are 0-2, according to PointsBet Sportsbook. Fans also took jabs at Murray’s history of playing baseball and being drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft:

Kyler Murray in that “baseball season over, new Call of Duty out” mode. — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) November 6, 2022

The A’s watching Kyler Murray this season pic.twitter.com/7abZ9B5AGB — alexSSN (@alexSSN) November 6, 2022

Following Sunday’s loss, the Cardinals are now in last place in the NFC West division with a record of 3-6. Next week, Kyler Murray and the team are set to go on the road and face their division rival Los Angeles Rams, hoping to keep their season alive. Will Murray and the Cardinals right the ship and keep their playoff chances going?