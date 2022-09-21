‘No hard feelings’: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray not holding grudges after getting hit in face by fan

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a miraculous victory on Sunday. Kyler Murray engineered a 16-point fourth quarter comeback to beat the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, 29-23. In overtime, Cardinals defensive back Byron Murphy scooped up a Hunter Renfrow fumble and took it 59 yards to the house for the win.

Cardinals players went nuts on the sidelines, including Murray. He followed his teammates into the end zone where the game ended and found an Arizona fan to communicate with. That’s when a Raiders supporter was seen taking a swipe at Murray’s face. Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury has called for the fan to be banned for life.

However, Murray is taking a different stance.

More Kyler on situation: "I don’t think any player should be getting touched in that manner but no hard feelings. If I see him, I’d shake his hand." Added he wouldn't shy away from celebrating with fans in future. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 21, 2022

Cardinals reporter Darren Urban captured Murray’s comments Wednesday.

“Stuff happens fast… I don’t know if he didn’t know where he was. It was a pretty live game, Vegas is Vegas. I’m sure he was having fun… “I don’t think any player should be getting touched in that manner but no hard feelings. If I see him, I’d shake his hand,” said Murray. Clearly the Cardinals QB wants to move on.

Kyler Murray was crucial in the team’s comeback. He led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. Both times Murray completed a two-point conversion, one of which was one of the most insane plays you will ever see. Murray literally scrambled 85 yards on the field, lasting 20 seconds before the Cardinals quarterback scampered into the end zone.

Murray’s performance potentially saved the Cardinals season. They were staring 0-2 in the face with games against the Rams, Eagles, Saints and Vikings over the next six weeks.