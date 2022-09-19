Kyler Murray highlights Raiders’ collapse with insane scramble that nearly covered 100 yards

Everything that needed to go right for the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of their improbable 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City Sunday went right. That is also to say that everything that the Raiders did not want to happen to avoid a monumental collapse, did happen, and it includes this ridiculous scramble for a successful two-point conversion try by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats (h/t ESPN Stats & Info) that Kyler Murray scramble that seemed to go forever nearly covered the entire length of the field in terms of the total distance — 85.69 yards to be exact.

That wasn’t even the last time the Cardinals successfully pulled off a two-point conversion in the game. They would later do it again late in regulation to force overtime, with Kyler Murray rushing for a touchdown followed up by a two-point conversion score off a pass to veteran wide receiver AJ Green. With an elite dual-threat quarterback running the show for Arizona, the Cardinals knew they had a shot at breaking down the Raiders’ defense coming out of the dugout after the half.

The Raiders could only kick themselves in the head over the way it unraveled for them in the second half. They were leading by as many as 20 points at one point of the contest, but that cushion turned out to be not enough to prevent Kyler Murray and company from staging a successful and unforgettable come-from-behind victory.

The Cardinals got the job done in overtime off a play on defense, with cornerback Byron Murphy picking up a Hunter Renfrow fumble and taking the ball to the house for the walk-off Arizona win.