Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees.

Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx Bombers in a quote that must also sound so sweet to hear for Cardinals fans, who also witnessed their team pull off a feat that’s rarely seen in the majors.

Via ESPN:

“Anytime you can cap off a sweep of a great team like the Yankees, it’s huge,” Arenado said. “We beat a team that’s playing great ball, too. Where we’re trying to go, you’ve got to win series. It’s just great to see us playing good baseball, playing hard.”

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Cardinals have become just the first team from the National League in 15 years to win all games in a three-game series against the Yankees.

“The Cardinals are the first NL team to finish a 3-game sweep of the Yankees in 15 years. NL teams have swept the Yankees just 4 times since interleague play began in 1997.”

The third and final game of the series between the Cardinals and the Yankees had the feel of a World Series preview, especially with how both teams traded blows at the plate. New York raced to a 4-1 lead before Dylan Carlson, Paul Goldschmidt, and Nolan Arenado got down to work. Nolan Arenado was the one who put the Cardinals up 6-4 with a three-run blast in the second inning and then scored another run in the eighth inning. He finished the game 3-of-5 with a home run and four RBIs.

Nolan Arenado continues to do the heavy lifting offensively for the Cardinals, alongside Paul Goldschmidt. Since the 2022 MLB All-Star break, Arenado is hitting .341 with a .423 OBP and .795 SLG. He’s hit six homers and drove in 14 total runs in his last 12 games. Goldschmidt, on the other hand, is slashing .356/.442/.733 in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, so far.

After going 9-1 in their last 10 games, the Cardinals are now two games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers and the rest of the National League Central division.