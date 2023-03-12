Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The World Baseball Classic is always an interesting time for MLB fans. Many players who usually face off against each other find themselves on the same side as their rivals. You have teams like Venezuela, who have Ronald Acuna Jr and Jose Altuve teaming up. After Team USA’s dominant win against Great Britain, St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado heaped praise on one of the league’s up-and-coming stars: Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr, per Bob Nightengale.

Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado: “He’s going to be a star… Well, I take that back, he’s already a star. He’s going to a great one. He’s a starand he’s going to be a superstar in a matter of time. It’ll probably be this year. He’s a really good ballplayer, man. I just love watching the way he works. He hits the ball hard. When I was at that age, I wasn’t moving like that. So it’s pretty cool to see.’’

Arenado and Witt Jr. are part of a USA contingent looking to defend their WBC title this year. Joining them is an All-Star crew of players, including two of Arenado’s Cardinals teammates in Paul Goldschmidt and Adam Wainwright. Other players on the roster include Angels OF Mike Trout, Dodgers OF Mookie Betts, and Phillies SS Trea Turner.

Arenado, Goldschmidt, and Wainwright are using the WBC to prepare for another grueling season in 2023. The Cardinals had a magical run to end the season during Albert Pujols’ home run chase. Unfortunately for them, they ran into the eventual NL Champions in the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card round.