Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt drops 46-word truth-bomb on chasing first NL Triple Crown since 1937

Paul Goldschmidt is looking to achieve something more than just his first MVP in the 2022 season. The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman is in the midst of his best ever season. He is chasing a Triple Crown, which would make him the first National League player to do so since Joe Medwick, who did it in 1937.

Right now, Goldschmidt is leading the NL in batting average (.329) and RBIs (108) but is trailing in home runs by one. Kyle Schwarber’s 36 leads the league while Freddie Freeman and Jeff McNeil are right behind him in batting average and Pete Alonso is right behind him in RBIs. The Cardinals star has to stay hot if he wants to make history.

However, making that history is not the top thing on his mind. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Paul Goldschmidt explained that specific numbers are never at the front of his mind when he plays. He always looks to play his best, no matter what the stakes are.

“I just try to play the best I can,” Paul Goldschmidt said, via The Athletic. “If you’re playing, all those numbers probably coincide. I can’t be like, ‘Oh, I’m going to try harder.’ It’s kind of like when we have big games. ‘Oh now, I play my best.’ What was I doing all those other games?”

While Goldschmidt continues his otherworldly season, the Cardinals are looking to hold onto their lead in the NL Central and clinch a playoff berth. They lead the Milwaukee Brewers by 9.5 games.