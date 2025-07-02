Jul 2, 2025 at 10:17 AM ET

The Indiana Fever got one of their biggest wins of the season on Tuesday night. Indiana defeated Minnesota 74-59 in the Commissioner's Cup final. The Fever were without their best player, Caitlin Clark, but still pulled through with a big win. Clark was thrilled that her team won the game without her.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark sent a hyped message on social media after her team won the Commissioner's Cup.

“My girls did their thing !!!!!! So proud!! Lfggggg,” Clark posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday night along with several heart emojis.

Indiana won the game thanks to an impressive comeback effort. At one point the Fever were down by 13 points, but rallied back to take a five-point lead heading into halftime. They never relinquished that lead.

The Fever played tough defense the entire night. Indiana even limited Minnesota to just seven points in the second quarter.

Natasha Howard was named MVP of the game. Howard logged 16 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists while locking down Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier.

“Phee’s a great player, but my thing was, make her take hard shots, and that’s what I did tonight,” Howard said after the game.

The Fever have now won two games in a row without Clark.

Fever coach Stephanie White gives stern reminder on Caitlin Clark injury

It was no Caitlin Clark, no problem in the Commissioner's Cup for the Fever.

But Fever fans are still eager to get their best player back on the court as soon as possible. So when will she return?

Fever head coach Stephanie White weighed in on Clark's injury situation before the Commissioner's Cup.

“Making progress and feeling good are two different things, and we want to make sure that she feels good,” White explained. “We want to make sure that she's confident. We want to make sure that we're not putting her in a position to have any setbacks. That's the priority right now.”

White is taking the cautious route and clearly does not want to rush Clark back before she is ready.

Clark was originally a game-time decision ahead of the Commissioner's Cup. Then she received her final injury designation on Tuesday afternoon.

The Fever do not have long to celebrate. They have to head back to Indiana ahead of a Thursday night game against the Aces.

It will be interesting to see if Clark is healthy enough to play in that game.