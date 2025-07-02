The Golden State Warriors find themselves unreasonably short on the center position after long-term backup Kevon Looney joined the New Orleans Pelicans. Steve Kerr has generally opted for Draymond Green as the starting center in what has come to be known as a small-ball lineup.

However, the Warriors had previously registered interest in the Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic, who is set to enter the final year of his three-year deal. However, as things stand, they appear to have moved away from a potential trade, according to NBA Insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Vucevic averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game last season, and is an elite rebounder capable of stretching the floor. While the Warriors’ roster looks in dire need of a similar profile, they continue to be the frontrunners for Al Horford’s signature. Horford started 42 games for the Boston Celtics last season, averaging nine points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The decision to move away from Vucevic appears to be a result of internal skepticism surrounding his fit in the current timeline. The 34-year-old star is owed $21.4 million next season before entering unrestricted free agency, which could have complicated matters down the line.

Furthermore, the Bulls were understood to have a steep asking price and wanted a first-round pick alongside a second-rounder. The price may also have proved to be a sticking point despite the Warriors currently under the first apron.

Horford, although 38 years old, brings a wealth of playoff experience and positional intelligence that may prove to be ideal for a team led by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Horford being available as a free agent and the kind of price associated with Vucevic appears to have contributed to the decision.

The Warriors are looking to add depth at center but do not want to engage in a high-asset trade. That means Horford is a much more realistic option for a team that is expected to make further improvements during the ongoing NBA free agency.