The Cardinals, coming off a miserable season, need to acquire a pair of starting pitchers after Adam Wainwright retired

The St. Louis Cardinals had a terrible 2023 season, finishing 71-91. With the offseason upon us, the Cardinals need to upgrade their roster, as well as replace retiring starting pitcher Adam Wainwright.

The team has a clear need for pitching, as evidenced by their near-the-bottom 4.79 team ERA. The Cardinals reportedly are looking to add two starting pitchers this offseason. They could sign one top free agent starter and then trade from their position player depth to fill the other vacancy, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The top pitchers on the market include Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Sonny Gray, and Aaron Nola. The Cardinals are the favorites to land Nola should he not return to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies are rumored to be more interested in going after NL Cy Young finalist Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres than trying to retain Nola's services. However, they did extend a $20.325 million qualifying offer for Nola, which he can either accept or reject. The Phillies will not be without tight competition with Snell, though, considering the success he had on the mound in 2023 with the Padres.

Nola, who was selected by the Phillies seventh overall in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, went 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 1.151 WHIP in 32 starts in 2023.

Regardless of whether the Cardinals add Nola or another starter, they'll also need upgrades throughout the lineup. They do have a promising youngster in Victor Scotts II, who hit .304 in his first minor league season. He also finished with the second-most hits in the MiLB. Clearly, he has the offensive upside and may end up being called up to St. Louis next season.