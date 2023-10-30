The St. Louis Cardinals will be without one of their most legendary players ever when the 2024 season rolls around after big right-hander Adam Wainwright announced his retirement after the 2023 campaign ended. But, he didn't make it totally official until this week.

Waino posted on X a photo of his paperwork sent to the Cardinals and the MLBPA and hilariously put buying a puppy as the reason he's hanging up the cleats:

Priceless from Wainwright. As we know it's a lot more than just that but hey, at least the 42-year-old will get to spend lots of time with his new doggo. The Georgia native pitched a whopping 18 years in the big leagues and all with St. Louis. He compiled a career 200-128 record and a 3.53 ERA.

Perhaps Waino could've played another year if 23′ wasn't so bad. He really struggled and it was clear that his best days were behind him, posting a 5-11 record and 7.40 ERA in 21 starts. It was certainly time to call it quits.

A three-time All-Star, Adam Wainwright also finished top-three in NL Cy Young voting on four occasions. He'll forever be remembered by Cardinals fans and should remain busy in life after baseball. Wainwright has served as an analyst for FOX Sports in the 2023 MLB Playoffs as he did back in 2020 and 2021, too. With an incredible wealth of knowledge of the game, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the broadcast booth on a consistent basis in the near future.

For now, though, it's time to train that puppy.