While they had a winning 83-79 record, the St. Louis Cardinals missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. As they prepare for the 2025, the Cardinals are preparing for sweeping changes across the organization.

St. Louis is not picking up the 2025 option on Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and Kenyan Middleton's contracts, via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch. All three will receive a $1 million buyout. The moves were all made in an effort to give St. Louis, “maximum flexibility,” President of Baseball Operations Jon Mozeliak confirmed.

Lynn came to the Cardinals on a one-year deal in the 2024 offseason. He put up a 7-4 record with a 3.84 ERA and a 109/44 K/BB ratio. While his numbers aren't eye-popping at this stage of his career, Lynn is a serviceable back end starter and looked much better than his disastrous 2023 campaign. But after getting the band back together, St. Louis decided to end the return tour after just one year's worth of performances.

Like Lynn, Gibson was signed in the 2024 offseason with hopes of him guiding the team's new rotation. That plan resulted in the right-hander posting an 8-8 record with a 4.24 ERA and a 151/68. Like Lynn, Gibson is no more than a back end guy heading into his age-37 season. They now have another thing in common as they search for their next opportunity.

As a whole, the Cardinals ended the regular season ranked 16th in ERA with a 4.04. Their .249 batting average against ranked 23rd while 1,308 strikeouts were the fourth-fewest in the league. St. Louis did a good job limiting walks, finishing seventh in MLB with 454. However, it's clear that the Cardinals need a massive boost in the pitching department.

After declining the three contracts, St. Louis will now have an opportunity to improve their rotation. It's fair to wonder if they'll be involved with any of the top free agent starters. But with rotation holes to fill, the Cardinals' pitching staff is prepared to look very different in 2025.