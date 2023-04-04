Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The St. Louis Cardinals have started out their season with an average 2-2 record. The Cardinals will now have to try and improve on that record without one of their more promising young outfielders.

Lars Nootbaar has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb contusion. In a corresponding move, Juan Yepez has been called up from AAA, the team announced.

Nootbaar injured his thumb during a slide on Opening Day. After just six plate appearances, Nootbaar will now step away from the diamond. There’s no word on his exact timetable. However, the Cardinals have decided to give the outfielder time to rest rather than push the injury fuller.

The 25-year-old had an impressive season in 2022, blasting 14 home runs and knocking in 40 runs in 108 games. However, Nootbaar has struggled to make contact at the MLB level. He is a .231 hitter in 167 games.

Still, Nootbaar is one of the more interesting young players currently with the Cardinals. St. Louis was reluctant to trade him when they were involved in discussions around Sean Murphy. He hit .257 with 19 home runs, 97 RBI and nine stolen bases over 209 games.

Lars Nootbaar just helped Japan win the World Baseball Classic. He was expected to have a big role upon his return to St. Louis. However, an unfortunate thumb injury will now put Nootbaar’s development on pause. The Cardinals will get a closer look at other young outfielders such as Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson.

Nootbaar may still have a big role in St. Louis upon his return. But with his thumb injury, that will have to wait.