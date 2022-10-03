Cardinals make key Giovanny Gallegos move ahead of MLB playoffs

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they signed reliever Giovanny Gallegos to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2025. The deal comes ahead of the MLB playoffs and will allow the Cardinals and Gallegos to avoid arbitration in the offseason.

The Cardinals would not be where they are without Giovanny Gallegos’ contributions out of the bullpen. The right-hander owns a sparkling 2.91 ERA to go along with 14 saves and 12 holds. He’s been a versatile option for St. Louis in 2022, pitching in various important roles for the team.

Giovanny Gallegos is in the midst of his 4th full season in St. Louis. He technically made his Cardinals debut in 2018, but he emerged as a steady relief option in 2019 when he posted a 2.31 ERA over 66 games. He’s never posted an ERA above 3.60 in a single season with the Cardinals.

St. Louis’ decision to extend Giovanny Gallegos simply makes sense.

Overall, the Cardinals’ pitching staff is 9th in team ERA, 15th in WHIP and 4th in home runs allowed. Gallegos has been a big reason for their all-around success. The Cardinals’ bullpen has been especially crucial in 2022 when you consider the fact that ace Jack Flaherty missed a significant portion of the season due to injury. Giovanny Gallegos and the relief core played a massive role in keeping St. Louis afloat.

With Albert Pujols shattering records and Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt stealing headlines, pitchers such as Gallegos may fly under the radar. But this contract extension will benefit all parties involved over the next few seasons.