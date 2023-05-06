The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball. Many expected the Cardinals to win the National League Central or at least contend for a Wild Card spot, but the season has gotten off to a disastrous start as the team is 10-22 and in last place at the start of Friday night’s action.

MLB pitching stats with two strikes: Home runs allowed

30. #STLCards 20

T-29. White Sox 18

T-29. Athletics 18 Batting average allowed

30. Cardinals .218

29. As .211

28. Orioles .198 — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 6, 2023

While there is still plenty of time to make up for a brutal start, the Cardinals pitching is going to have to show quite a bit of improvement if the team is going to gain some level of respectability. That pitching has been incredibly generous with opponents, particularly when pitchers get 2 strikes on hitters.

That’s when pitchers are supposed to have an advantage, but Cardinals pitchers have given up 20 home runs with 2 strikes, and that ranks last in all of Major League Baseball.

Miles Mikolas leads the way in home runs allowed on the Cardinals, as he has given up 7 home runs this season. Jake Woodford has also allowed 7 home runs to St. Louis opponents.

In addition to Mikolas and Woodford, Steven Matz has also been giving up the long ball frequently, having allowed 6 home runs. Jack Flaherty has also added fuel to the fire by giving up 5 long balls as well.

The Chicago White Sox and Oakland A’s have also been struggling, and both of those teams have given up 18 home runs with 2 strikes.

In addition to giving up home runs, the Cardinals are allowing opponents to have the highest batting average with 2 strikes. Opponents are managing to hit .218 when they have 2 strikes. While that sounds reasonable, it’s far too generous with a 2-strike count.