While Yadier Molina retired after the 2022 season, he will never be forgotten when it comes to St. Louis Cardinals history. The Cardinals are trying to find a way that Molina can help today's team without playing on the field.

St. Louis and Molina have been discussing a potential 2024 role, via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The only hold up is figuring out how much time Molina would be able to dedicate to the Cardinals. Once that is determined, both sides can finalize what the official role will be.

Molina has already dove into the role of coaching, managing Puerto Rico's team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He has also managed in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League and in the 2018 18-23U Baseball World Cup.

Perhaps the legendary catcher will one day seek an opportunity to manage in MLB baseball. However, it seems unlikely that that is the role he is discussing with St. Louis. While the Cardinals struggled last season, Oli Marmol led the team to the playoffs a year prior. He will likely get at least one more season to prove last year wasn't a fluke. Still, anything is possible.

If Yadier Molina were to manage a MLB club, the Cardinals would be the perfect fit. He spent his entire 19-year career in St. Louis, winning two World Series.

For now, the Cardinals are just looking to find a way to have Molina on their 2024 staff. While there are some kinks to work out, the catcher seems to have a mutual feeling.