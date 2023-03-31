Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras suffered a scary knee injury on Opening Day versus the Toronto Blue Jays. Fortunately, Contreras seems to have avoided a significant injury. He’s being listed as day-to-day with a right knee contusion, per the Cardinals’ Twitter.

St. Louis won the National League Central last season with Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt leading the charge. However, the Cardinals wanted to add more firepower during the offseason. They ultimately signed Willson Contreras, who formerly played for their rival in the Chicago Cubs, to a five-year, $87.5 million contract.

Contreras has emerged as one of the best offensive producers from the catcher position over the past few years. The three-time All-Star, who had previously spent his entire career with the Cubs, slashed .243/.349/.466 with an .815 OPS and 22 home runs in 2022 with Chicago. He holds a career OPS of .809, and offers impressive power from the right-side of the plate.

The Cardinals were bracing for the worst when Willson Contreras initially suffered the injury. The last thing they wanted to see was their prized free agent acquisition miss a significant period of time due to injury. Contreras, barring any setbacks, should be able to return sooner rather than later as suggested by his day-to-day listing.

As for the Cardinals, St. Louis will continue their opening series against the Blue Jays on Saturday at Busch Stadium. They will look to avenge their Opening Day 10-9 loss against Toronto.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Willson Contreras as they are made available.