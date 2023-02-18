Several big names found themselves on the move during the MLB offseason, with one of them being Willson Contreras. One of the best catchers in the game, Contreras hit the free agent market this offseason, and received little to no interest from his former team in the Chicago Cubs, which ended up resulting in him signing with the Cubs divisional rival in the St. Louis Cardinals.

Contreras’ stint with the Cubs came to an interesting end, as Chicago didn’t trade him prior to the 2022 trade deadline, but also didn’t make much of a push to re-sign him. It seemed as if the relationship between the player and the club had been destroyed, and with his future now in St. Louis, Contreras took a moment to reflect on the disappointing conclusion to his time with Chicago.

“Listening to those things, it’s really tough. I was there for six years. I prepared myself the same way every day. … I think I did everything right. That’s what I told (the Cubs) the day I walked out of there, that I was going to walk out with my head up high because I know during the six years I was there, I did my best to make everyone better.” – Willson Contreras, The Athletic

Contreras simply didn’t seem to be appreciated by the Cubs, which is strange considering how difficult it is to find production from the catcher position nowadays. That may change now that he will be looking to inflict damage on the Cubs rather than lead them to wins. Chicago definitely didn’t handle Contreras’ situation to the best of their abilities, but the Cardinals will surely be thrilled to have landed such a good player, and they may not have been able to do so without an assist from the Cubs.