Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz went over the lengthy recovery process from a torn ACL in a Sunday article from The Arizona Republic Senior Sports Writer Bob McManaman.

“It's been the toughest injury I've ever dealt with,” Zach Ertz said, via The Arizona Republic. “There's a lot of alone time, a lot of time where things just progress very slowly.

“But I've had a really good support system around me, my wife has been incredible, and obviously having a son has been game-changing for me. Every time I come home, he doesn't really care about the knee injury. He just wants dad to be a good dad and so for me, it's been a blessing obviously for many reasons to have him here.”

Zach Ertz suffered a knee injury during a Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium. He revealed he suffered tears to both his ACL and MCL in December.

“It was an ACL and MCL,” Ertz said, via The Arizona Republic. “We didn’t think the ACL was involved early on, but it was partially torn, and it wouldn’t have lasted long-term, so we had to go in and get both done. I’m glad it’s behind me now.

“I would have hated to be like, ‘Hey, let’s see if it can hold up long-term,’ and then regret that decision in a year. So now, once I get fully healthy and ready to go, I’ll be back to myself.”

Zach Ertz, a former second-round selection out of Stanford, has played in 144 games and started in 106 since he was first taken with the No. 35 pick in the 2013 draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018. Philadelphia traded Ertz to the Cardinals in 2021 in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.