By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals were handed a crushing blow last month when star tight end Zach Ertz injured his knee and it was believed that he steered clear of an ACL injury. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

On Thursday while he was accepting his Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Ertz revealed that he just underwent surgery on both his MCL and ACL, per Darren Urban. The veteran is hoping to be ready for Week 1 of next season but it’s far too early in his rehabilitation to determine a clear timetable.

Ertz was in the midst of a solid campaign for the Cards, reeling in 47 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games, serving as a key piece of Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. The injury happened on November 13th in a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Zach Ertz joined Arizona mid-way through 2021 via trade after spending nearly nine seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, even winning a Super Bowl there. He made his presence felt last year but the team disappointingly bowed out in the first round of the playoffs.

Under contract through 2024, it feels likely he remains with the Cardinals and potentially finishes out his career in the desert. While it’s a long road of recovery ahead, there is certainly hope he can return next year and help out an Arizona group that will be looking to improve upon their dreadful 2022 season. Kingsbury’s squad sits at 4-8 on the year. That’s second-last in the NFC West.

Arizona faces the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 14.