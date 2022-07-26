Zach Ertz’s strong statement on Kyler Murray’s playbook knowledge

With the recent contract extension of Kyler Murray, people have begun to examine the contract as a whole. The Arizona Cardinals and Murray agreed on a contract extension worth up to $230 million that will keep the two together until at least 2028.

The contract itself has caused an array of opinions. While it is full of checkpoints that Murray must hit to earn the entirety of the $230 million, there is one area that stands out more than the rest.

According to the contract, Murray must spend four hours a week doing “independent study”. This means that he will need to study all material given to him by the Cardinals, for at least four hours, by himself.

When news broke of this stipulation, people began to ridicule Kyler Murray and his work ethic. It has led to some doubting how knowledge and how the team may view him.

Many in the Cardinals organization have jumped to defend Kyler Murray. His tight end, Zach Ertz, is one of those to publicly speak out for his quarterback.

Ertz, who was traded to the Cardinals during the season last year, explained that Murray is who helped him learn the contract. Ertz stated, “Kyler knows the playbook better than anyone on this team.”

#AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz on the Kyler Murray contract addendum: “Kyler knows the playbook better than anyone in this team.” Said Kyler was the one who helped him learn the playbook when Ertz was traded to the Cards last season. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) July 26, 2022

Upon his arrival in Arizona, Ertz played well. In his 11 games with the Cardinals, he recorded 56 receptions, 574 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

The perception surrounding Kyler Murray is currently a talking point at the moment. At just 24 years old, the former number one overall pick is now one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. Now that he has been rewarded, he will have a lot to prove this season.