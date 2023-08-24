The Arizona Cardinals are heading into the 2023 NFL season with high hopes after a disappointing 2022 campaign. With the preseason underway, the team is looking to make some tough decisions on which players to keep on their final roster. In this article, we will take a look at four players who have underperformed during the preseason and could be surprise cuts before Week 1.

Arizona Cardinals' Performance in the 2022 NFL Season

The Cardinals had a disappointing 2022 NFL season. They finished with a record of 4-13 and missed the playoffs. Despite having high expectations after finishing the previous season with an 11-6 record, the team struggled with consistency and failed to live up to expectations. The offense was a major disappointment. They ranked 21st in the league in points scored. The defense was also a concern. They finished 31st in the league in points allowed. The Cardinals' struggles led to major changes in the coaching staff and roster heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Now let's look at the four Cardinals players who could be preseason roster cuts to watch out for before Week 1.

1. Jeff Driskel

As the new season approaches, the Arizona Cardinals might have to start without their quarterback Kyler Murray due to his ongoing recovery from last year's ACL tear. This situation emphasizes the need for depth in the quarterback position. However, carrying four quarterbacks in addition to Murray might be excessive. Currently, Colt McCoy appears to be the leading contender to fill in as the starter. Furthermore, Arizona used a fifth-round draft pick to acquire Clayton Tune from Houston.

This leaves David Blough and Jeff Driskel vying for the last spot. Both quarterbacks have experience as starters. Yet, Blough holds an advantage by being more familiar with Arizona's team, having started two games for them in 2022. Jeff Driskel, aged 30, is also contending with a calf injury. It would be a prudent move for Arizona to add him to the practice squad as an emergency option.

2. Noah Togiai

In the tight end position, the Cardinals boast two formidable options in veteran Zach Ertz and second-year player Trey McBride. Ertz is on a mission to demonstrate his enduring prowess but will turn 33 soon. McBride enters his second season after being the first tight end chosen in the previous year's draft. Behind Ertz and McBride, opinions differ on who might secure the third tight end spot. Right now, Geoff Swaim is TE3.

With that, Noah Togiai, who struggled with a critical drop in a recent preseason game, might be the odd man out. The Cardinals signed him in February. Regrettably, he has failed to prove his worth for a roster spot. This marks the likely end of his tenure. Togiai's professional career spans three years, during which he has scarcely seen action. He also received only a single target in the regular season.

3. Zach Pascal

Amidst their ongoing rebuild, the Cardinals possess over $24 million in salary cap space for 2023. The focus is shifting toward acquiring new talent, not shedding it. Zach Pascal will receive an opportunity to secure a place in the relatively thin wide receiver rotation after languishing on the Eagles' depth chart the previous year. He recorded his career-low of 15 catches but a career-high of 246 special teams snaps in 2022.

It's improbable that Pascal will be traded. Still, with limited alternative choices, it's fair to think that the Cardinals might let him go.

4. Jesse Luketa

Opinions diverge regarding the outside linebacker position. Currently, it's anticipated that Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck, the two starters, will be joined by Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas, and BJ Ojulari. Some sources project Victor Dimukeje to secure a roster spot. That's a sentiment shared by our recent projection. Others suggest that Jesse Luketa might claim the position.

Having said that, we predict that Jesse Luketa would likely find himself on the practice squad. In the previous year, Luketa only managed three tackles across seven games. His defensive playtime was limited, but he did participate in 42 percent of the special teams snaps in 2022. In contrast, Dimukeje has been active in 28 games over the past two seasons. He has amassed a combined total of 20 tackles while contributing to at least 57 percent of special teams snaps.

Team Outlook

Despite their disappointing 2022 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals are still a talented team with a lot of potential. With quarterback Kyler Murray coming back midseason, the offense has the potential to be one of the best in the league. The defense is also solid, with several playmakers at all levels of the unit. If the Cardinals can stay healthy and play up to their potential, they could be a playoff team in 2023.

The Cardinals are facing some tough decisions as they prepare to cut their roster down to 53 players. Sure, several players have impressed during the preseason. Still, there are also several who have underperformed and could be surprise cuts before Week 1. With the regular season just around the corner, the Cardinals will need to make some tough decisions to ensure that they have the best possible roster heading into the 2023 NFL season.