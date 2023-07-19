The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house in the offseason, and are starting anew with a fresh head coach and general manager. Star QB Kyler Murray returns however, and he faces some rough odds for when the Cardinals may find their first win of the season.

Arizona sits at the top of the list in one category nobody wants to be first in, the odds for the last team to win a game. The Cards hold +460 odds to be the final NFL team to collect a victory, per Circa Sports.

They are followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +775, and teams like the Texans, Titans, and Panthers round out the list at well over +1000 each. To add insult to injury, most of the squads at the top of the list have new QBs, either rookies or veterans acquired via trade. The Cardinals are one of the only teams up there to return their starting QB, and are still at the top.

Odds to be the last team to win a game at @CircaSports: •Cardinals +460

•Bucs +775

•Texans +1100

•Rams +1100

•Titans +1300

•Colts +1400

•Panthers +1400

•Raiders +1500 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 18, 2023

The last team to win a game isn't the only area of long shot odds for the Cardinals. They also hold bleak odds to win their division at +2500, an NFC West race that is expected to be dominated by San Francisco (-160), per FanDuel Sportsbook.

To really put it in perspective, you would have to look at their win total, which is at over/under a bleak 4.5 games. That is the lowest in the NFL by a decent margin, with a few other squads with entirely new staffs and rookie QBs earning 6.5 totals. Kyler Murray and Arizona will be facing an uphill climb throughout the season, in a year where his former GM said the pressure is on to save his job.