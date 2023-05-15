Although there are many months before the 2023 NFL season kicks off, things got more interesting recently. The league released the full schedule of the upcoming season on Thursday, so fans now know which opponents their favorite teams will face throughout the year. Franchises such as the Arizona Cardinals now have an idea of what is ahead of them as they try to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season.

This past year, the Cardinals went just 4-13 and finished at the bottom of the NFC West. A big reason for the team’s struggles was the high number of injuries. Important players such as quarterback Kyler Murray and Pro Bowler safety Budda Baker ended the season on the injury reserve list.

For 2023, Arizona will already have some notable absences. Both A.J. Green and J.J. Watt announced their retirements. Also, the team will have a new head coach, Jonathan Gannon, who is replacing Kliff Kingsbury. Gannon was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles during their recent Super Bowl appearance.

Additionally, Murray should be out for a big portion of the season as he recovers from an ACL injury. This means that the Cardinals will need to play without its starting quarterback for weeks, which could seriously hurt their record.

With all that in mind, here are the game-by-game predictions for the Arizona Cardinals after the 2023 NFL Schedule release.

Week 1 at Washington Commanders

The Cardinals will open their season by traveling to face the Washington Commanders in Week 1. Washington has missed the playoffs in the past two years and will have a new starting quarterback in either Jacoby Brissett or Sam Howell.

Even with a new coaching staff and without Murray, Arizona has a good chance of kicking things off with a victory. WIN

Week 2 vs. New York Giants

The New York Giants had a surprising campaign last season by returning to the postseason after six years. While Saquon Barkley’s contract situation is still a big question, the Giants could build up from what they accomplished in 2022.

They should be pursuing another playoff bid in 2023, which means this game could be extremely important for the Giants organization. LOSS

Week 3 vs. Dallas Cowboys

In Week 3, the Cardinals will have the Dallas Cowboys in Arizona. The Cowboys remain one of the contenders in the NFC and with Dak Prescott fully healthy, they should be a problem in the league.

Unfortunately for Arizona, this means that not even playing at the State Farm Stadium will help the team in this one. LOSS

Week 4 at San Francisco 49ers

The Cardinals will have another title contender for the second week in a row, but this time on the road. While the San Francisco 49ers still have many questions regarding the quarterback position for the 2023 season, Christian McCaffrey on offense and Nick Bosa on defense should make a big difference.

With the duo leading the way, the Niners won’t have a tough time in Week 4 versus the Cardinals. LOSS

Week 5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Once again, the Cardinals will have a Super Bowl contender ahead of them as they host the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow is coming off a season where he was an MVP finalist, and he could accomplish it again in 2023. The Bengals are considered one of the frontrunners for the title, so they will likely try to get to the top of the standings early in the season.

Even though they will be at home, the Cardinals won’t be a match for the Bengals. LOSS

Week 6 at Los Angeles Rams

In Week 6, Arizona will travel to square off against the Los Angeles Rams, who will try to bounce back from the disappointing 2022 season after winning the Super Bowl.

With Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald back from their injuries, the Rams are the favorites against a Murray-less Arizona roster. LOSS

Week 7 at Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a surprising season with Geno Smith leading them to the playoffs despite trading away Russell Wilson. With the quarterback back plus rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba to help him and Devon Witherspoon on the secondary, Seattle made some big improvements in the offseason.

Playing on the road, the Cardinals will need a lot to overcome the Seahawks. LOSS

Week 8 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Arizona returns home to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. After months of rumors, quarterback Lamar Jackson agreed on a big contract with the Baltimore franchise. Additionally, the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. to be one of Jackson’s main targets.

With the duo likely already familiar with each other by this time, the Cardinals will have a lot of trouble stopping the Ravens’ offense. LOSS

Week 9 at Cleveland Browns

There is a possibility that Kyler Murray is back on the field against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. Should that happen, this could be an interesting contest on the road for the Cardinals after a seven-game losing streak.

Potentially thanks to Murray, Arizona should finally get its second victory of the season. WIN

Week 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons

In Week 10, the Cardinals will face an inexperienced quarterback in Desmond Ridder against the Atlanta Falcons. The Cincinnati product will be in just his second year in the league, his first as a full-time starter.

While Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and rookie Bijan Robinson should have their moments, Arizona’s experience will prevail. WIN

Week 11 at Houston Texans

The Cardinals will then have a very young team ahead of them in Week 11. The Houston Texans have two of the top prospects in the 2023 class in C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., who should make a big impact for Houston in the future.

Still, with a rookie quarterback, the Texans might not have an immediate advantage over the Cardinals. WIN

Week 12 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Once again, the Cardinals will play the Rams. This time, at the State Farm Stadium. Even with Murray back, he might not be 100% to face a defensive line led by Donald. Because of that, Los Angeles should still have the edge over Arizona. LOSS

Week 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers

After being a win away from the playoffs in 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set for a big 2023 season. With Kenny Pickett potentially having a breakout year plus Georgia’s Broderick Jones protecting him, the Steelers cannot be taken for granted.

This should be a close one, but the home-field advantage will play a role. LOSS

Week 14 – Bye

Week 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Following a late bye week, Arizona returns to play to face San Francisco for the second time this season. Since the Niners will likely be trying to clinch the NFC West, the Cardinals will have a tough challenge that might be too difficult to overcome even at home. LOSS

Week 16 at Chicago Bears

In Week 16, the Cardinals will have the Chicago Bears on the road. The opponent added many important players in the offseason such as Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards on defense plus wide receiver D.J. Moore via trade. Additionally, Justin Fields had a solid sophomore year and could improve even more in his third season as a pro.

Arizona will keep the game close for the most part but will have problems containing Fields on the ground. LOSS

Week 17 at Philadelphia Eagles

The Cardinals will have a tough challenge in their final road game of the season. They play the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles, who added defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Also, with Jalen Hurts set for another big year, the Birds should be a contender once again.

All things considered, it would not be a surprise if the Eagles have a blowout win in this one. LOSS

Week 18 vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Cardinals will wrap up their 2023 regular season by hosting the Seahawks at the State Farm Stadium. With Seattle potentially still fighting for a postseason big in Week 18 and Arizona perhaps resting some players, the Cardinals should not be much of a threat to the Seahawks’ late-season aspirations. LOSS

Final Record: 4-13