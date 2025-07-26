The Houston Texans are in the middle of training camp as the club hopes to build upon its successful season from last year. Unfortunately, it sounds like star running back Joe Mixon suffered a concerning injury in practice.

Reports indicate that Mixon, who is 29 years old, suffered a foot injury in training camp on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. It's not clear when Joe Mixon will return from the injury, as he is expected to miss time.

“Texans RB Joe Mixon, who is on the non-football injury list, is expected to be out an extended period of time with a frustrating foot injury, sources say. The Pro Bowler coming off a 1,000-yard season will be reevaluated closer to the season to determine his availability.”

It's a less-than-ideal situation for Mixon and the Texans, as the franchise aims to make the playoffs for the third consecutive season in a row. If Joe Mixon is forced to miss time in the regular season, it could hurt the offense to begin the 2025-26 campaign.

However, the Texans did sign Nick Chubb in free agency this offseason. Chubb is coming off a broken foot that he suffered in Week 2 of the 2024-25 season. It's unclear if he's the same running back he has been during his time with the Cleveland Browns. But at the very least, Houston does have some insurance behind Joe Mixon.

More details regarding Mixon's injured foot will likely come to fruition in the coming days. Hopefully, it's not that serious and the two-time Pro Bowler can return sooner, rather than later. Especially considering how consistent he was last year, finishing with 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in his first year with the Texans.

If the injury is serious, then the Texans may consider signing a free agent. But only time will tell what the organization plans to do after Joe Mixon's foot injury.