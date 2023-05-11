Following three days full of surprises, the 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books. With 259 players hearing their names called, they now know where they will start their professional careers in the league. Nine of them will be with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. With hopes of returning to the playoffs, the front office might still be looking for some extra help in the market.

This past season, the Cardinals went just 4-13 and finished at the bottom of the NFC West. A big reason for the team’s struggles was the high number of injuries. Important players such as quarterback Kyler Murray and Pro Bowler safety Budda Baker ended the season on the injury reserve list.

For 2023, Arizona will already have some notable absences. Both A.J. Green and J.J. Watt announced their retirements. Also, the team will have a new head coach, Jonathan Gannon, who is replacing Kliff Kingsbury. Gannon was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles during their recent Super Bowl appearance.

With the goal of bouncing back in 2023, the team might not be done in the offseason. Despite the many draft selections, Arizona could be after some veterans to complement the roster for the upcoming year.

With all that in mind, here are three free agents that the Arizona Cardinals should target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. C Pat Elflein

Even after taking offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. out of Ohio State in the first round, the Cardinals should still think about upgrading their offensive line as quarterback Kyler Murray is returning from an injury-prone season. More specifically, they could add a starting-caliber center since they do not have a true player for the position currently on the roster.

In the offseason, Arizona signed Hjalte Froholdt to a two-year deal. However, he only has four starts as a center in his career, spending most of his time as a guard. Because of that, Pat Elflein emerges as a possibility. He is 28 years old and could be a good option at the right price.

Contrary to Froholdt, Elflein is primarily a center but can also play guard. This makes him an interesting option to reinforce the offensive line with Murray returning from his injury.

The team’s success heavily depends on Murray’s healthy, and it starts by protecting him well. In that case, a center like Elflein could be a solution.

2. WR Jarvis Landry

Other than Green’s retirement, the Cardinals could suffer another major setback in the receiving group. Five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins has been in trade rumors for months since the end of the 2022 season and could be in a different uniform before Week 1.

With the loss of Green and Hopkins’ potential departure, Arizona should think about adding another experienced wide receiver to the offensive unit. Of the players still available in the market, Jarvis Landry is an intriguing option.

The five-time Pro Bowler spent last season with the New Orleans Saints. In nine games, he totaled 25 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown.

For his career, Landry has 116 starts across nine seasons. He has a total of 713 catches for 7,870 yards and 38 touchdowns. He also has 233 yards and five scores on the ground.

As he remains unsigned after months in free agency, the Cardinals might be able to get him on a team-friendly deal. Should that be the case, Arizona would get a WR1-caliber player, opening the way for a trade involving Hopkins and allowing the team to get more depth players or draft capital.

1. S John Johnson III

Hopkins is not the only veteran who could be leaving the Cardinals soon. Safety Budda Baker reportedly requested a trade following the 2022 season, so Arizona could lose a starter on defense with five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections under his belt.

With the possibility of Baker being with another organization for the 2023 season, the Cardinals should consider going after another safety who could take over the role if the trade happens. Of the players still available in the market, John Johnson III could be a name to consider.

In 14 starts with the Cleveland Browns last season, he registered 81 total tackles with 58 being solo, 0.5 sacks, four pass defenses, and an interception. He also forced and recovered two fumbles.

At the age of 27, Johnson might still have some good years ahead of him. He could accept a short-term, team-friendly deal for the 2023 season, allowing him to prove his value to the league before going after a more lucrative contract in 2024.

Either way, Arizona could get a starting-caliber safety for a cheap price in Johnson. By signing him, it opens the door to trading Baker and getting more draft assets to build the team’s future.