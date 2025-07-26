On Friday, the New York Yankees acquired Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon. He's already being given the No. 19 as he transitions from the Mountains to the Bronx.

On Saturday, McMahon reflected on his time in Colorado and the teammates who had made an impact on him. He specifically mentioned Nolan Arenado & DJ LeMahieu. Also, McMahon hinted at the possibility of LeMahieu returning to the Yankees, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

He indicates that he will discuss the proposition with LeMahieu in the next few days. On July 22, LeMahieu was released by the Yankees with $22 million left on his contract.

Amid speculation, Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman refuted claims that LeMahieu's departure was coordinated.

McMahon is currently batting .217 with 76 hits, 16 home runs, and 35 RBIs. Those numbers were accumulated while the Rockies were involved. Meanwhile, LeMahieu is looking to sign with a new team.

The Yankees are 56-47 and are 5.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. McHamon brings to the club an added layer of consistency at the plate as well as some aspect of power.

As for the Rockies, they are in last place in the National League West at 27-76.

Can DJ LeMahieu really come back to the Yankees?

McMahon and LeMahieu were teammates while on the Rockies during the 2017-2018 season. Ultimately, McMahon came in to fill the void at third base left behind by LeMahieu.

Likely, McMahon's comments about persuading LeMahieu to return to the Yankees were said in jest. In truth, there is no practical plan to bring him back to New York.

LeMahieu will become a free agent after this season. In addition to the $22 million, the Yankees will pay him $16 million for the 2026 season. LeMahieu, 37, is still a viable veteran player with four Golden Gloves and two batting crowns.