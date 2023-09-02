The Arizona Cardinals had a very disappointing 2022 NFL season. They had the third-worst record in the league. However, with the 2023 NFL season approaching, is there hope for the Cardinals to turn things around? Here are four bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals for the 2023 NFL season.

Arizona Cardinals' Performance in 2022

In the 2022 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals faced significant challenges, ultimately concluding the year with a disappointing 4-13 record. Despite boasting a pretty talented roster, the team grappled with pervasive inconsistency and injuries. They also encountered difficulties on both offense and defense. Offensively, they struggled to maintain a steady performance, while their defense found it challenging to thwart opposing teams' scoring attempts. Star quarterback Kyler Murray was out for six games, while playmakers James Conner and DeAndre Hopkins were underwhelming. Nevertheless, as the 2023 NFL season looms on the horizon, the Cardinals are determined to regroup and rediscover their winning ways. They aim to use their experiences from the previous season as a catalyst for a resounding comeback.

As we look forward to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, let's discuss some significant things that might happen with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. We have four predictions to share with you.

4. No receiver reaches 1,000 yards

During the offseason, there was a lot of buzz surrounding DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals. Last season, Hopkins faced a suspension due to performance-enhancing drugs. However, he made a strong comeback in the second half of the season. Sadly, even with Hopkins' return, the Cardinals struggled. Before his suspension, Hopkins was considered one of the best wide receivers in the league. That said, the suspension led to some tension between him and the team, resulting in the Cardinals deciding to move on.

Replacing a talented player like Hopkins won't happen overnight. Recall that he was their leading receiver last season despite only playing in nine games. This season, the Cardinals will rely on Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore as their top two receivers. Neither of them possesses the same skills as Hopkins, though. As such, the Cardinals may feel the impact of this in their passing game.

3. Zaven Collins as OLB won't work

The team will put Zaven Collins as an outside linebacker. It will be an interesting experiment, and it won't be successful. Keep in mind that Collins has an unusual body type for his position. He stands 6'4 and around 260 pounds. While he looks like an edge rusher, he lacks the necessary skills and might never acquire them.

Take note that in 2022, Collins managed just 16 pressures from 127 pass-rushing snaps. Those were mostly on blitzes, where the matchups are easier for pass rushers. Remember that he rarely played as an edge rusher in college. The Cardinals hope that he can make the position switch successfully because he looks the part physically. Having said that, this expectation may not materialize.

2. Kyler Murray will return by October

Remember that Kyler Murray was injured late in the previous season, and the team didn't have much to play for this season. As such, we assumed that he wouldn't be back until later in the year, if at all.

Murray's recovery has been progressing well, though. In addition, he has been gradually working his way back to full football activities. The opening weekend is nearly nine months post-surgery. This means that a return in October is quite likely, barring any setbacks. His early comeback will provide the new coaching staff with a significant part of the season to evaluate their star quarterback.

1. The Cardinals might have the worst record in 2023

As the season approaches, the Cardinals are not viewed favorably by many fans. In fact, their win total is set at just 4.5 games in many bookings. Much of their success hinges on quarterback play. Currently, we don't think Kyler Murray will rediscover his superstar form.

Additionally, they are in the tough NFC West division. Both the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers were playoff teams, and the Los Angeles Rams are looking to bounce back. Winning within the division will be a daunting task for the Cardinals. They will struggle, for sure.

Due to these uncertainties and their challenging division, it's entirely possible that the Cardinals may end up with the worst record in the NFL.

Now, the Cardinals' situation becomes particularly intriguing if they secure the No.1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft due to the worst record in the league. Traditionally, top overall picks are used on quarterbacks. This will once again pose a challenging decision for the Cardinals.

It's worth recalling that not too long ago, the Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray in the first round, just a year after selecting Josh Rosen. They might also consider parting ways with Murray. This is especially true if the upcoming season proves to be challenging for the team, and they find promising quarterback prospects in the draft.

On the surface, the Murray situation may appear uncertain. If he faces difficulties upon his return, the Cardinals, under new management, could potentially make a bold move and opt for a new quarterback to lead their team.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the 2023 NFL season is poised to bring a mix of challenges and opportunities for the Arizona Cardinals. While they face uncertainties in every part of their squad, their overall performance remains uncertain. As things stand, they have set themselves up for another very tough campaign. As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming season, only time will tell how these predictions will unfold on the gridiron.