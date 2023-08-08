The Tennessee Titans made one of the bigger splashes of NFL free agency by signing Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins is said to have ultimately chosen the Titans over the New England Patriots for a reason that will excite Tennessee faithful, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

From Inside Training Camp: A main reason DeAndre Hopkins picked the #Titans is because he believes they can win. pic.twitter.com/UPEGXdGjPy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2023

“All he [DeAndre Hopkins] wanted was for a place to win…the fact that he chose Tennessee…is telling because he thinks the Titans are going to be good…he views this as a team that can win, and that stands out to me.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes came down to the Titans and Patriots, with Tennessee coming out on top because of the wide receiver's belief that he is joining a winner. For a team that some consider to be heading towards a rebuilding phase, it is extremely telling that Hopkins chose them with the intention of helping to bring winning football to Tennessee.

A lot of people believe that the Titans are in a sort of limbo period because of the question marks they have at the quarterback position. Ryan Tannehill is not the future of the position, while both Malik Willis and Will Levis look like experiments as of right now. This is why a lot of voices around the NFL think the Titans are in a kind of wait-and-see mode for the future of their franchise.

Regardless of the general consensus, it is obvious that this is not what Hopkins thinks. If DeAndre Hopkins can help the Titans win ball games this year and they become a contender, then clearly he will have made the right decision.