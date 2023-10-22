Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned to practice this week, but no real timeline was given on his potential return as the starting quarterback to replace Joshua Dobbs. After a few days of practice, however, there's now a projected return date for Kyler to get his first 2023 season action, according to Ian Rapoport from NFL Gameday.

From @NFLGameDay: The #AZCardinals will take their time with QB Kyler Murray as he returns from ACL surgery, plus #Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy openly referenced a possible trade this week. And teams will call… pic.twitter.com/4RulPWcBbr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2023

“From what I am told, [Kyler Murray] being sound of mind and body is the most important thing for the Arizona Cardinals,” Rapoport said. “This is not going to be a rushed situation. Likely November 5th against the Browns or November 12th against the Falcons. The Cardinals are expected to use all three weeks [of practice] for Kyler Murray.”

Cardinals being careful with Kyler Murray

The Cardinals opened the 21-day practice window for Murray earlier this week as he returns from ACL surgery. Despite being much more competitive than expected, the Cardinals are still just 1-5 entering Week 7 without Murray in the lineup and may not have much to play for down the stretch. Murray's return may be more for the sake of evaluation, as the Cardinals and new head coach Jonathan Gannon may want to see how Murray looks post-surgery and how he fits in a new offensive scheme with a new playbook.

The Cardinals are expected to have one of the highest picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, which features multiple potential franchise quarterbacks near the top of the draft board.

Cardinals fans may have to wait a little longer to see Murray in action, as Arizona is targeting Week 9 or 10 for a November return for their QB.