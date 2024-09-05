In the world of professional sports, it’s not unusual for renowned athletes to change teams toward the end of their careers. Dwyane Wade exemplifies this trend, having enjoyed a storied career with the Miami Heat before spending time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Wade's stint with the Cavaliers is a memorable one for reasons beyond the court. During a recent appearance on the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast with Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero, Wade and Anthony took a humorous jab at the Cavs' jerseys from that era, per Uproxx.

Wade and Anthony Reflect on Cleveland's Unforgettable Jerseys

Wade, who played only 46 games with the Cavaliers, reminisced about his short-lived time in Cleveland with a mix of amusement and disdain. The veteran guard didn’t hold back when critiquing the Cavs' jerseys, which he found particularly unappealing. Wade's comments were spurred by Anthony, who described the jersey as “nasty work.” Wade, not one to shy away from honest opinions, agreed, saying he wasn't thrilled about wearing his number 3 jersey for the Cavs.

Dwyane Wade even admitted to avoiding his traditional number, opting instead to wear his Olympic number to escape the visual discomfort he felt with the Cleveland jersey. The discussion turned into a playful roast, highlighting how out-of-place Wade's brief tenure with the Cavaliers felt, both in terms of team dynamics and jersey aesthetics.

The Cavaliers’ roster during that period included a mix of players, such as Derrick Rose, who also seemed misaligned with the team's overall look and feel. Wade's swift departure from Cleveland and return to Miami, where he continued his career with the Heat, underscored a tumultuous period for the Cavs, marked by significant turnover and an ill-fitting roster.

Wade put in 46 games of work in Cleveland before they sent him back to the Miami Heat. Wade's said, “They got me out of there quicker than a motherf—–.”