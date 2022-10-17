Panthers reveal the truth behind Baker Mayfield’s ankle injury

After securing the first loss of the Steve Wilks era in a 24-10 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers fans still somehow hoping for some good news were met with even more disappointment. It was announced that Baker Mayfield, the team’s starting quarterback who suffered a leg injury that kept him out of Week 6, had suffered a torn ligament in his left ankle that should keep him out of action for the foreseeable future, according to Laura Okmin of Fox.

Now this, understandably, could come as a bit of a surprise to some fans, as ESPN’s David Newton reported on Friday that Mayfield could be the backup versus LA after Wilks suggested that the OU product was day-to-day with an initial diagnosis of a high ankle sprain. His table from a two- to six-week injury was thus turned into a questionable status, and while Mayfield didn’t ultimately suit up against the Rams, his return looked forthcoming.

But now? If Okmin’s reporting holds up? Well, he might be out for six weeks and then some.

With 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral already on IR with a preseason Lisfranc injury and Sam Darnold following close behind with a high ankle sprain of his own in September, the Panthers now have to turn to the less-than-dynamic duo of PJ Walker and Jacob Eason, who combined to throw for 110 yards and a pick in a game that looked a bit closer than it should have thanks to a pick-six touchdown by cornerback Donte Jackson.

All things considered, not ideal for the Panthers fans, especially as the Christian McCaffrey rumors continue to pick up steam.