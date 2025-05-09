The first day of rookie practices allowed most teams across the league to officially sign their first-round picks. As the first receiver taken off the board, Tetairoa McMillan joined his peers by inking his initial deal with the Carolina Panthers.

McMillan signed a standard rookie four-year contract, the team announced on Friday afternoon. However, the deal went down on Thursday, according to the Panthers' official transactions. The contract is reportedly worth up to $27.93 million, per Adam Schefter.

McMillan is the fourth top-10 pick to put pen to paper, following Ashton Jeanty, Colston Loveland, Kelvin Banks Jr. and Armand Membou. None of the top-five picks have signed a deal yet.

McMillan was not the only Panthers rookie to sign his deal on Thursday. Carolina also reported coming to terms with Princely Umanmielen, Lathan Ransom, Cam Jackson, Mitchell Evans and Jimmy Horn Jr. Second-round pick Nic Scourton and fourth-round selection Trevor Etienne are the team's two remaining unsigned rookies.

Tetairoa McMillan participates in first Panthers practice

One day after signing his deal, McMillan joined his Panthers teammates on the field for the first time. As rookies began practicing around the league, Carolina welcomed its incoming crop of talent to the Bank of America Stadium.

Before even being drafted by the Panthers, McMillan has reportedly been working out with Bryce Young for months. While the two have no previous connection, Young pleaded with the front office to take the Arizona wideout throughout the pre-draft process.

In an offense in desperate need of playmakers, McMillan is already viewed as the Panthers' top weapon. The team still hopes to see progression from 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, but its selection of the 22-year-old Hawaiian shows its greater belief in him as a better No. 1 wideout talent.

After their receiving corps disappointed in 2024, the Panthers sneakily added valuable depth in the offseason. In addition to drafting McMillan and Horn, Carolina signed former Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow to a one-year deal.